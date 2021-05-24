8,500,000 Shares in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Purchased by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,080,000. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 25.3% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned 85.00% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Get X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.