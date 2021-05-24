8,911 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 565,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 135,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,177. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

