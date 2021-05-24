8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $753,419.41 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $753,419.41 and $32,869.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00059583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00386639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00193236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.37 or 0.00887811 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.