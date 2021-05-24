$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report $9.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 million and the highest is $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,279. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

