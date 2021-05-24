AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.52% of AAR worth $110,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.31 and a beta of 1.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

