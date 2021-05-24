AAX Token (AAB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $273,252.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $273,252.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

