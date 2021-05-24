Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.