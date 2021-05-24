Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 413,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,346. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.