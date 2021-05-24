Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

