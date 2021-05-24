Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,946 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

