AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) vs. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Head to Head Analysis

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AC Immune and Nanobiotix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $16.46 million 27.81 -$66.04 million ($0.92) -6.85 Nanobiotix $2.87 million 196.09 -$38.37 million ($1.60) -10.10

Nanobiotix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AC Immune. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AC Immune and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune -405.01% -31.66% -28.81% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AC Immune and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00

AC Immune presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.97%. Given AC Immune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats AC Immune on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. AC Immune SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

