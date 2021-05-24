ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $128.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

ACAD stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 1,269,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after purchasing an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

