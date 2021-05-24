ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $66.19

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.19, but opened at $68.69. ACM Research shares last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

