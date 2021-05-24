ACoconut Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ACoconut has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $153,121.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063243 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.