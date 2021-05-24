Actinium Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $987,606.57 and approximately $193,096.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,324,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

