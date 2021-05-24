Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $941,384.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.39 or 0.06309977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01732497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00160918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00632790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00432701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00371125 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

