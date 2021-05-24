Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.