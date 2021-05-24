AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stake Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,807 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

