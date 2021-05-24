Aegis Boosts Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target to $6.25

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price objective boosted by Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

