Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.10.

AFRM stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

