Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $1.88 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 521,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,433. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

