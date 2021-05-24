Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,433. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

