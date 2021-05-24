Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

