AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.59

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $5,357,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.