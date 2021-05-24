Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.89.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$86.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,428,280. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,861 shares of company stock worth $645,908.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

