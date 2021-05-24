AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.37 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 45.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,978,270 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

