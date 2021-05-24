Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Air Lease worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

