Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.19 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

