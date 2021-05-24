Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.