Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,582 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $50.97 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

