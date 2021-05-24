Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $32.66 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,414 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.17.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

