Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $63.62 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

