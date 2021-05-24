Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,996 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $77,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

