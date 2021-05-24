Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $318.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $902.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.