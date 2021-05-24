Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 100,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

