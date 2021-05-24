Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 48,600 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $50,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

