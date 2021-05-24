Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.24). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($6.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $635.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

