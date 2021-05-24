Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $246.10. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

