Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.20. 1,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 297,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

