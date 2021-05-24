Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.82% from the company’s current price.

ALLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $101.85 on Monday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

