Alleghany Corp DE Reduces Holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of FTS International worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $10,804,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $20,026,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTSI stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. FTS International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

