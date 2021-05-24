Alleghany Corp DE Sells 90,406 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alleghany Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90,406 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $228.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

