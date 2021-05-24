Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

