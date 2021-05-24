AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

