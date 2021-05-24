Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $90,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,023,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

