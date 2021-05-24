Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 287,375 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.70% of Revance Therapeutics worth $93,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.