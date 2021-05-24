Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $290.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

