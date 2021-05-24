Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $107.01 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Belden worth $107,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Belden by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Belden by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.