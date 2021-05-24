Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $97.84 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $97,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $309.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

