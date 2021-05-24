Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.59% of Insulet worth $101,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $253.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average of $264.11. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

